Two Brothers Fired To Death

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:05 PM

Two brothers fired to death

Unknown assailants riding a motorbike here Tuesday shot dead two real brothers on Warsak Road in the vicinity of Michini police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Unknown assailants riding a motorbike here Tuesday shot dead two real brothers on Warsak Road in the vicinity of Michini police station.

Police said two brothers identified as Afaq Khalil and Ruhullah sons of Farman, residents of Tehkal were on their way to work when unknown assailants fired them to death on Warsak Road.

Michini police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico legal procedure and started investigating the incident after registering a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

