Two brothers killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Two brothers were killed in a road accident in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station.

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Uzair and Muhammad Zunain, residents of Muhallah Abbaspur, were going back to home from school on a motorcycle when acommuters van hit them near Albaqa Chowk. Both the brothers died on the spot.

Police have arrested the van driver.