Two Criminals Shot Injured During Encounter With Police
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Two criminals were shot injured during an exchange of fire with police near Awan Chowk in the premises of Gulgasht police station on late Monday night.
According to police sources, accused Akbar and Amir were in police custody in case number 616/23 under section 302/363/375A/377B for killing a five year old kid Awais Qarni after kidnapping and physical assault during last year. On Monday late night, the police was bringing them to police station after recovery of weapons used in murder of five year old kid.
In the meantime, three criminals on a motorcycle attacked police party near Awan Chowk in premises of Gulgasht police station.
The police also retaliated in self-defence when the arrested accused tried to escape towards the attackers.
Resultantly, both accused Akbar and Amir sustained bullet injuries by the firing of their own accomplices, however, the attackers managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of darkness.
The injured criminals have been shifted to Nishtar hospital for medical treatment while special arrangements have been made to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.
Recent Stories
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Closure of Guddu barrage announced for maintenance2 minutes ago
-
Youth crushed to death, brother injured2 minutes ago
-
Youth kills mother2 minutes ago
-
Robber gang busted, three arrested2 minutes ago
-
Autism Spectrum Disorder affects speech, movement and behaviour: Dr. Aftab Khan2 minutes ago
-
Omar Ayub declared opposition leader in NA12 minutes ago
-
Escaped prisoner held from Multan22 minutes ago
-
Robbery-cum-murder case solved, criminal held22 minutes ago
-
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly29 minutes ago
-
New Zealand PM launches action plan for next 3 months42 minutes ago
-
Capital markets witness huge rush42 minutes ago
-
Secretary emphasizes to make data system of child care, nutrition targets, health facilities effecti ..42 minutes ago