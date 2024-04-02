Two criminals shot injured during encounter with police

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 02:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Two criminals were shot injured during an exchange of fire with police near Awan Chowk in the premises of Gulgasht police station on late Monday night.

According to police sources, accused Akbar and Amir were in police custody in case number 616/23 under section 302/363/375A/377B for killing a five year old kid Awais Qarni after kidnapping and physical assault during last year. On Monday late night, the police was bringing them to police station after recovery of weapons used in murder of five year old kid.

In the meantime, three criminals on a motorcycle attacked police party near Awan Chowk in premises of Gulgasht police station.

The police also retaliated in self-defence when the arrested accused tried to escape towards the attackers.

Resultantly, both accused Akbar and Amir sustained bullet injuries by the firing of their own accomplices, however, the attackers managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of darkness.

The injured criminals have been shifted to Nishtar hospital for medical treatment while special arrangements have been made to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.

