Two-day book fair inaugurated at Lower Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The District Administration, National Book Foundation, Youth Department and Town Municipal Administration jointly arranged a two-day book fair for youngsters in Lower Dir on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner, Wasil Khan and Assistant Commissioner, Dr. Nida Iqbal inaugurated the book festival that was the first event of its kind in Lower Dir.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the event was arranged to invite attention of the youth towards benefits of book reading and aware them about significance of books to achieve progress.

He was briefed about the working of Taimergara Public library. He also visited various stalls in the book fair and appreciated efforts of organizers to hold the event. He also distributed books among twenty deserving students.