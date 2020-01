KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons died on Sunday when they came under mud-avalanche in Lala Kandao area of Jamrud.

The spokesperson of Rescue 1122 said rescue team reached soon at the incident place and recovered the bodies of two persons.

The deceased were identified as Noormat and Shahid.

Police registered the case and further investigation was underway.