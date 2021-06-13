Two drug-peddlers arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Ravi Road police arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered 2,200 grams of charas and 70 grams of ice from them.

A special police team conducted a raid and arrested the accused namely Mehboob and Naeem involved in selling of drugs around educational institutions in the area.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused. SP City Hassan Jehangir said that campaign against drug-peddlers to continue.