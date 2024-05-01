Two Drug Peddlers Held During Crackdown
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during a crackdown launched against them on Wednesday.
In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Kot Addu City police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Hussain launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Muhammad Rafique and Muhammad Ejaz.
The police team recovered over five kilograms of Hashish and Opium from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources added.
APP/kmr/thh
