Two Electrocuted In Separate Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

Two electrocuted in separate incidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Two persons were electrocuted in separate incidents here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Shoaib Nazir (18) received severe electric shock from an electric cable passing from the rooftop of his house. As a result, he died on the spot.

In another incident, a farmer, Muhammad Ramzan (65), received severe electric shock from an electric motor near his fields during rain and died on the spot.

More Stories From Pakistan

