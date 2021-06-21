UrduPoint.com
Two Gangs Busted

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Two gangs busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :District police busted two gangs of dacoits and arrested the six members involved in street crimes, robberies etc in different localities in the city.

A police spokesperson said here on Monday that a police team of general bus stand area arrested six dacoitsincluding Bilawal, Ahsan, Faisal, Waqas, Aslam and Aziz.

The police recovered seven motorcycles, a rickshaw, cell phones and cash from their possession.The criminals were wanted in a number of cases.Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

