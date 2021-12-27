UrduPoint.com

Two Injured Over Resistance In Dacoity Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:55 PM

Two injured over resistance in dacoity bid

Two persons suffered bullet injuries for offering resistance in dacoity bid near here Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Two persons suffered bullet injuries for offering resistance in dacoity bid near here Monday.

According to Rescue1122, some armed dacoits intercepted two passersby Afzal and Safdar near Sitara Chemical Khurainwala and tried to loot valuables from them at gun point.

They shot at and injured both victims for putting up resistance. The injured persons were shifted to Allied Hospital.

Meanwhile, a kiln worker Babar Hussain suffered burn injuries while working at the brick kiln near chak 119 Jarranwala. He was shifted to THQ hospital Jarranwala.

Related Topics

Injured Rescue 1122 From Sitara Chemical Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Russia Needs to Exclude Possibility of Ukraine's M ..

Russia Needs to Exclude Possibility of Ukraine's Membership in NATO - Foreign Mi ..

57 seconds ago
 Russia Aims to Agree on Security Guarantees Based ..

Russia Aims to Agree on Security Guarantees Based on Its Proposals - Foreign Min ..

58 seconds ago
 Record snowfalls hit western Japan, disrupt transp ..

Record snowfalls hit western Japan, disrupt transportation systems

1 minute ago
 ChiNext Index closes lower Monday 27th Dec, 2021

ChiNext Index closes lower Monday 27th Dec, 2021

1 minute ago
 Crystal Palace manager Vieira tests positive for C ..

Crystal Palace manager Vieira tests positive for COVID-19

4 minutes ago
 3.5-magnitude quake jolts Quetta, surroundings

3.5-magnitude quake jolts Quetta, surroundings

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.