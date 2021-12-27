Two injured over resistance in dacoity bid

(@FahadShabbir)

Two persons suffered bullet injuries for offering resistance in dacoity bid near here Monday

According to Rescue1122, some armed dacoits intercepted two passersby Afzal and Safdar near Sitara Chemical Khurainwala and tried to loot valuables from them at gun point.

They shot at and injured both victims for putting up resistance. The injured persons were shifted to Allied Hospital.

Meanwhile, a kiln worker Babar Hussain suffered burn injuries while working at the brick kiln near chak 119 Jarranwala. He was shifted to THQ hospital Jarranwala.