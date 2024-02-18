Two killed, five injured in Bhakkar road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Two people lost their lives and five others sustained injuries after a trailer collided with an ambulance on Darya Khan Road in district Bhakkar of Punjab province on Sunday.

The ambulance was en route from Darya Khan Hospital to District Hospital Bhakkar with a patient on board when the accident occurred.

The trailer driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the collision.

The deceased and injured were promptly transported to the hospital for medical attention, a private news channel reported.