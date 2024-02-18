Two Killed, Five Injured In Bhakkar Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Two people lost their lives and five others sustained injuries after a trailer collided with an ambulance on Darya Khan Road in district Bhakkar of Punjab province on Sunday.
The ambulance was en route from Darya Khan Hospital to District Hospital Bhakkar with a patient on board when the accident occurred.
The trailer driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the collision.
The deceased and injured were promptly transported to the hospital for medical attention, a private news channel reported.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with rain-wind thunderstorm & snowfall over hills expected2 hours ago
-
Bus-car collision kills five in Mohmand2 hours ago
-
Five passengers killed in Lasbela bus collision3 hours ago
-
15 drug addicts discharged from DRC11 hours ago
-
ECP constitutes high-level committee to probe Rawalpindi commissioner’s rigging allegations11 hours ago
-
Resilient Tourism Day observed12 hours ago
-
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future12 hours ago
-
Husband killed wife in Firozka12 hours ago
-
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case12 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah12 hours ago
-
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions12 hours ago
-
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai12 hours ago