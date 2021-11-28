Two killed, four injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Two persons were crushed to death while another four sustained injuries in a collision between passenger van and a trailer near Shahwala area at Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger van on the way to Muzaffargarh city when a speeding trailer collided with the van near Shahwala.

Resultantly, two passengers including 45-year old Ikram and 30-year old Dilawar were crushed to death while four others Sagheer Ahmed (25), Bashir Ahmed (40), Tahir Waseem (40) and Faqeer Ahmed (40) sustained injuries.

The rescue officials provided first to the injured and shifted bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh.

However, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.