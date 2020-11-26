UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Road Accident In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Two teenaged boys were killed and another received injuries when a tractor trolley hit a motorcycle on Thursday morning.

According to police, Fazal Abbas was riding a motorcycle alongwith Sajjad and Shahmir on Khurarianwala-Makoana Road when a tractor trolley hit the bike near Maloana area.

Fazal Abbas and Sajjad died on the spot, while Shahmir received injuries.

Rescue 1122 team immediately shifted the injured to hospital and handed over the bodies to area police.

