Two Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Two killed, one injured in motorcycle blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) At least two killed and one injured in a motorcycle explosion here on Nasir Bagh road.

According to initial reports by police and Rescue 1122 the explosion was caused in a motorcycle.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Police reached on the spot and started investigation after collecting necessary evidences from the site.

