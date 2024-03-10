Two Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle Blast
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 10:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) At least two killed and one injured in a motorcycle explosion here on Nasir Bagh road.
According to initial reports by police and Rescue 1122 the explosion was caused in a motorcycle.
The injured and dead bodies were shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital.
Police reached on the spot and started investigation after collecting necessary evidences from the site.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Balochistan felicitates President-elect Zardari11 hours ago
-
Makhdoom extols Zardari's 2nd presidential victory11 hours ago
-
NDMA to launch mobile application to provide early warning of potential disasters12 hours ago
-
Experts proposes modification in text books enriched with social, cultural values12 hours ago
-
Ten terrorists killed in two separate operations in North Waziristan12 hours ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz urges parents to teach their children Punjabi language12 hours ago
-
CM felicitates Asif Zardari on being elected as president12 hours ago
-
Pakistani embassy in Dakar hosts reception12 hours ago
-
Smart technology, applications to improve services in Prophet's Mosque12 hours ago
-
LHC CJ chairs full court meeting to discuss swift disposal of cases12 hours ago
-
PAEC centres have introduced over 150 crop varieties: Dr Raja Ali Raza12 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of well-known singer Pathanay Khan observed12 hours ago