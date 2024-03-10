Two killed, one injured in motorcycle blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) At least two killed and one injured in a motorcycle explosion here on Nasir Bagh road.

According to initial reports by police and Rescue 1122 the explosion was caused in a motorcycle.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Police reached on the spot and started investigation after collecting necessary evidences from the site.