Two killed, six injured as vehicle falls into ravine

(@FahadShabbir)

Swat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Two people were killed and six seriously injured after a vehicle fell into ravine at hilly resort of Mallam Jabba here on Satuday night.

According to reports, Rescue 1122 team soon after the incident reached the spot and started rescue operation.

It is not yet clear whether those injured were locals or tourists. All injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.