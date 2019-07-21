UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Six Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Ravine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:50 AM

Two killed, six injured as vehicle falls into ravine

Swat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Two people were killed and six seriously injured after a vehicle fell into ravine at hilly resort of Mallam Jabba here on Satuday night.

According to reports, Rescue 1122 team soon after the incident reached the spot and started rescue operation.

It is not yet clear whether those injured were locals or tourists. All injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Vehicle Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

3 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

5 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

5 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

6 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

6 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.