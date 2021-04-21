Two men held for betting on int' cricket matches

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :City Police Station busted a racket involved in betting on international cricket matches and recovered related equipments with cash book from their possession.

Police spokesman on Wednesday said two people were arrested on the charges of operating betting on international cricket matches.

The accused were identified as Kamran, resident of ward no. 4 and Kashif Hayyat, resident of ward no. B-41 located at Kot Addu city. The police have also come across a software that was used for betting purpose.

Moreover, it had recovered mobile phones, LCDs, wireless telephone, calculators and related equipments from the duo.

Initial investigation said they used to accept bets from different sources on Indian Premier League, Pakistan Premier League and international matches.

Special teams were constituted to conduct raids for arresting other accomplices of the accused who were being investigated on technical ground.