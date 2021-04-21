UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Men Held For Betting On Int' Cricket Matches

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Two men held for betting on int' cricket matches

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :City Police Station busted a racket involved in betting on international cricket matches and recovered related equipments with cash book from their possession.

Police spokesman on Wednesday said two people were arrested on the charges of operating betting on international cricket matches.

The accused were identified as Kamran, resident of ward no. 4 and Kashif Hayyat, resident of ward no. B-41 located at Kot Addu city. The police have also come across a software that was used for betting purpose.

Moreover, it had recovered mobile phones, LCDs, wireless telephone, calculators and related equipments from the duo.

Initial investigation said they used to accept bets from different sources on Indian Premier League, Pakistan Premier League and international matches.

Special teams were constituted to conduct raids for arresting other accomplices of the accused who were being investigated on technical ground.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Police Police Station Mobile Indian Premier League Kot Addu From Premier League

Recent Stories

First T20I match: Zimbabwe wins the toss, decides ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate UK&#039;s Queen Elizabeth ..

2 hours ago

ADP Commander-in-Chief, Chile&#039;s Ambassador di ..

2 hours ago

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get gol ..

2 hours ago

First blockchain-enabled precious metals refinery ..

3 hours ago

Ataya’s online shopping destination showcases ta ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.