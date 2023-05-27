Two notorious drug peddlers busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :In a crackdown launched on Saturday, the Seetal Mari police arrested two notorious drug peddlers and seized a significant amount of Hashish from their possession.

The operation was led by Station House Officer (SHO) Seetal Mari Police Muhammad Ameen following directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana.

After taking proactive measures to combat the drug trade in the area, the police team arrested the accused identified as Khalid and Muhammad Yousaf, confiscating over two kilograms of Hashish.

Following the arrests, separate cases were registered against the criminals, ensuring that they would be held accountable for their illicit actions.

The police sources have confirmed that investigations are currently underway, as the authorities strive to gather more information from the arrested individuals to uncover any possible links to larger drug networks or accomplices.