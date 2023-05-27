UrduPoint.com

Two Notorious Drug Peddlers Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Two notorious drug peddlers busted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :In a crackdown launched on Saturday, the Seetal Mari police arrested two notorious drug peddlers and seized a significant amount of Hashish from their possession.

The operation was led by Station House Officer (SHO) Seetal Mari Police Muhammad Ameen following directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana.

After taking proactive measures to combat the drug trade in the area, the police team arrested the accused identified as Khalid and Muhammad Yousaf, confiscating over two kilograms of Hashish.

Following the arrests, separate cases were registered against the criminals, ensuring that they would be held accountable for their illicit actions.

The police sources have confirmed that investigations are currently underway, as the authorities strive to gather more information from the arrested individuals to uncover any possible links to larger drug networks or accomplices.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

31 minutes ago
 Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

32 minutes ago
 Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

1 hour ago
 Global investment in clean energy is on course to ..

Global investment in clean energy is on course to rise to USD 1.7 trillion in 20 ..

1 hour ago
 Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

1 hour ago
 Spanish School of Abu Dhabi unveils Spanish Langua ..

Spanish School of Abu Dhabi unveils Spanish Language Center

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.