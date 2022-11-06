Two Persons Hit To Death
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Two motorcyclists were hit to death by a truck, in the area of Nishatabad police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle near Sitara Chemical Mill Adda Johal on Sheikhupura Road.
As a result, Muhammad Iftikhar (50) and Muhammad Elyas (58) residentsof Chak No.93-RB died on the spot.
The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.