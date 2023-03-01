UrduPoint.com

Two Persons Killed In Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Two persons killed in separate incidents

BARA, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) ::Two persons were killed in separate incidents of violence and road mishap here on Tuesday, police said.

A man named Fazal Mohammad was hit by a trolley on Jamrud Road at Shah Kas. He was severely injured and succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

The deceased was working in a marble crush plant at the Takhta Baig area of tehsil Jamrud.

Meanwhile, a man named Sultan was gunned down by his opponents in the Bar Qambar Khel area of Spin Dhand. The reason behind the killing was stated to be an old rivalry.

Both cases were registered at relevant police stations and further investigation was underway.

