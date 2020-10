(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in a double murder case here on Friday.

The police said Laksiyan police team headed by SHO Ali Nawaz Shah conducted a raid at Rehanwala village and arrested Anwar Hayyat and Shahid Imran.

The proclaimed offenders had killed Nazar Muhammad and Nasrullah over a land disputethe last month.