Two robbers held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two robbers and recovered illicit weapons and cash from their possession.

Sargodha road police raided a home in Millat Town and arrested two dacoits identified as Sharafat Ali and Asad Ali, residents of Hajvery Town and recovered cash and illegal weapons from them.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed of committing crime in Sargodha road, MillatTown, and Peoples Colony police limits.

Further investigation was underway.