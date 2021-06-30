Two soldiers embrace martyrdom thwarting terrorists attack from inside Afghan border

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Wednesday embraced martyrdom, thwarting a terrorists' attack from inside Afghanistan across the international border on a military post in Dwatoi area of North Waziristan District.

The terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on a military post in Dwatoi, North Waziristan District, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release said.

The Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner to the terrorists' attack. The soldiers who embraced martyrdom (shahadat) during the exchange of fire were identified as Havaldar Saleem (43) and Lance Naik Pervaiz (35).

The ISPR statement said Pakistan has consistently been asking Afghanistan to ensure effective border control on their side.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan," it added.