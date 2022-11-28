Two street criminals arrested, arms, ammo recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :District West Police on Monday arrested two alleged street criminals and drug peddlers from Mianwali Colony.

According to West zone police spokesman, the arrested accused Muhammad Salam and Naseeb Rehman were allegedly involved in street crimes and drug peddling.

Police recovered arms along with ammunition used in street crimes and 209 grams of hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.