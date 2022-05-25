Two suspected murderers held

Police have claimed to arrested two suspects in a murder case reported four hours ago

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Police have claimed to arrested two suspects in a murder case reported four hours ago.

According to the Alipur police station, Saleem and Shabir killed a local man named Muhammad Junaid at Moza Damro Walla due to old enmity.

Police said that the investigation will be carried out on merit and action will be taken against the accused.