UrduPoint.com

Two Suspected Murderers Held

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 03:03 PM

Two suspected murderers held

Police have claimed to arrested two suspects in a murder case reported four hours ago

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Police have claimed to arrested two suspects in a murder case reported four hours ago.

According to the Alipur police station, Saleem and Shabir killed a local man named Muhammad Junaid at Moza Damro Walla due to old enmity.

Police said that the investigation will be carried out on merit and action will be taken against the accused.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Man Alipur Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Six arrested for fellow student's murder

Six arrested for fellow student's murder

1 minute ago
 FM Bilawal Bhutto, GCC Secy General agree to explo ..

FM Bilawal Bhutto, GCC Secy General agree to explore economic ties

6 minutes ago
 Laos on alert for monkeypox among tourists

Laos on alert for monkeypox among tourists

6 minutes ago
 3rd locally born giant panda cub in Malaysia named ..

3rd locally born giant panda cub in Malaysia named Sheng Yi

6 minutes ago
 NAB-KP recovers Rs 2970.724 mn, impose fine of Rs ..

NAB-KP recovers Rs 2970.724 mn, impose fine of Rs 487.40386 mn

6 minutes ago
 Number of fevered persons in DPRK tops 3.06 mln

Number of fevered persons in DPRK tops 3.06 mln

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.