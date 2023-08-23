Open Menu

Two Uncovered Sand Trolleys Impounded, Drivers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 08:53 PM

District administration impounded two uncovered tractor trolleys loaded with sand during a special crackdown launched to fight air pollution in the city on Wednesday

District administration impounded two uncovered tractor trolleys loaded with sand during a special crackdown launched to fight air pollution in the city on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi, an official team visited different parts of the city and suburbs and impounded two trolleys loaded with sand and soil as these were uncovered and caused environmental pollution.

Separate FIRs have been registered against two drivers who were taken into custody.

Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that a ban has been imposed on the entry of uncovered tractor trolleys in residential areas.

He said that tractor trolleys loaded with sand and soil uncovered were not only causing environmental pollution but also affecting the beauty of the city.

