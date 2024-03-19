Two women killed in separate accidents

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 09:12 PM

At least two women were killed and three others injured in separate accidents in Jamshoro district on Tuesday

As per details, the first accident between a car and a truck left a woman killed and 2 persons injured on M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district.

According to the police, the accident happened near Bolhari between vehicles which were coming from Karachi. The police identified the deceased as 40 years old Ameera, wife of Madad Ali.

The injured, 35 years old Abid Ali and 30 years old Noor Jahan, were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

In another accident between a motorbike and Sindh University's point bus in Jamshoro district, a woman lost her life and her husband was injured.

The Jamshoro police informed that the accident happened on the bypass bridge in Jamshoro city. The deceased Wahida Ismail Pathan and her injured husband Ismail Pathan were shifted to LUH.

Pathan told the media in the hospital that the bus hit them because the driver was over speeding. The police detained the driver and impounded the vehicle.

