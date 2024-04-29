Open Menu

UAE Ambassador Calls On Shaza Fatima

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 09:19 PM





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest and relating to IT & Telecom sector, digitalization, cybersecurity and innovation were discussed in the meeting, said a news release.

The two sides agreed to increase cooperation in the field of IT & Telecom.

The meeting was also attended by Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and DG International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi.

