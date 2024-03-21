UET entrance test 2024 results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The result of combined entrance test, which is mandatory for admission to B.Sc. Engineering and B.Sc. Engineering Technology programmes of all public and private private sector engineering institutions of Punjab, has been announced.

The result is available on the University of Engineering and Technology’s admission portal https://admission.uet.edu.pk.

Candidates can download their results by entering their roll number and CNIC. The maximum possible score in the Entrance Test is 400 and M. Irtaza Jawad secured the first position by getting 350 marks, whereas M. Saifullah secured the second position with 348 marks and M. Umais Hashmi got the third position with 339 marks.