Open Menu

UET Entrance Test 2024 Results

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM

UET entrance test 2024 results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The result of combined entrance test, which is mandatory for admission to B.Sc. Engineering and B.Sc. Engineering Technology programmes of all public and private private sector engineering institutions of Punjab, has been announced.

The result is available on the University of Engineering and Technology’s admission portal https://admission.uet.edu.pk.

Candidates can download their results by entering their roll number and CNIC. The maximum possible score in the Entrance Test is 400 and M. Irtaza Jawad secured the first position by getting 350 marks, whereas M. Saifullah secured the second position with 348 marks and M. Umais Hashmi got the third position with 339 marks.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab University Of Engineering And Technology All

Recent Stories

Javeria Khan announces retirement from internation ..

Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

11 minutes ago
 Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

21 minutes ago
 Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

1 hour ago
 vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

2 hours ago
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

3 hours ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

3 hours ago
 Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan ..

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan