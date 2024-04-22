Open Menu

UGI Arranges 9th Sports Festival At Bahria Campus

Published April 22, 2024

Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) organized the 9th Annual Sports Festival under the auspices of its Bahria Town Campus, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) organized the 9th Annual Sports Festival under the auspices of its Bahria Town Campus, here on Monday.

The festival took place at Bahria Town cricket Stadium and featured various sports including musical chairs, aerobics, balloon balancing games, and relay races. Students from pre-nursery to eighth grade actively participated in different sports, showcasing their talents.

During the closing ceremony, Rector UGI Professor Amjad Ali Khan emphasized the importance of promoting both academic and extracurricular activities among students. He highlighted that societies that neglect sports fields never progress, while those where sports thrive contribute to holistic social development. Prof. Amjad Khan emphasized that sports teach children resilience and the difference between winning and losing.

UGI Bahria Campus Project Director Prof.

Muzamil Hussain stressed the significance of sports for students’ physical health. Even in today’s digital age, providing a healthy environment through sports is essential. Unique Group ensures that its students have opportunities to participate in both classroom activities and the heat of the sports field, he said and added that this commitment is evident as hundreds of students showcased their spirit in this sports festival. Sports not only contribute to students’ physical well-being but also play a role in character-building, he added.

The festival concluded with the distribution of medals among victorious students.

UGI Head Coordination Prof. Hamad Hassan, Principal Coordination Unit-1 Anam Yunus, Principal Unique Boys High school Bahria Town Prof. Maqsood, Principal Unique Girls High School Bahria Town Prof. Nabila, parents, teachers, and numerous students were present.

