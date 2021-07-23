UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Announces Action Against Nawaz Sharif-type Corrupt Elements: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 01:00 PM

UK announces action against Nawaz Sharif-type corrupt elements: Dr Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesperson and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that the United Kingdom (UK) had announced action against Nawaz Sharif-type elements of poor countries for stealing money from their countries and depositing it in the UK.

Appreciating Britain's move, he said, in the first phase, action is going to be taken against five such persons, adding, such corrupt elements are the root cause of poverty and backwardness in many countries, including Pakistan.

Imran Khan had raised the issue at many international forums that such corrupt people were the real cause of poverty in these countries, he tweeted.

Shahbaz Gill said, these corrupt people would have to face the music.

After a scandal like Panama, the UK authorities were under the intense pressure of the people of the country to take action against such corrupt elements, Shahbaz Gill added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Scandal Music Poor United Kingdom Panama Money From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

15 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

16 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

16 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.