UK announces action against Nawaz Sharif-type corrupt elements: Dr Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesperson and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that the United Kingdom (UK) had announced action against Nawaz Sharif-type elements of poor countries for stealing money from their countries and depositing it in the UK.

Appreciating Britain's move, he said, in the first phase, action is going to be taken against five such persons, adding, such corrupt elements are the root cause of poverty and backwardness in many countries, including Pakistan.

Imran Khan had raised the issue at many international forums that such corrupt people were the real cause of poverty in these countries, he tweeted.

Shahbaz Gill said, these corrupt people would have to face the music.

After a scandal like Panama, the UK authorities were under the intense pressure of the people of the country to take action against such corrupt elements, Shahbaz Gill added.