Ulema Assures Support To Police In Eradicating Social Evils

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi ,Muhammad Shoaib Khan and Deputy Commission, Sanaullah on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation of Ulema to seek their support in establishing a peaceful society by resolving old enmities and feuds which claimed many lives.

The DPO said that basic purpose of the meeting was to get Ulema support to help in eradicating evils in the of society through awareness campaign, social boycott of anti-social elements including drug dealers and other criminals.

He said Ulema being opinion leaders in the society should create awareness among people about importance of harmony and mutual coexistence and dangerous of drug smuggling and other social evils.

He asked Ulema to fully cooperate with police in reforming the society.

The meeting attended by Maulana Farooq, Maulana Bilawal, Maulana Roshan Zeb, Mufti Irshad, Maulana Qamar Zaman, Mufti Naveed, Maulana Taj Wali and others assured their support to cooperate with the police to improve a law and order .

They said peaceful society should be our collective goal for which Ulema would play their due role and awareness would be created through Friday' sermons and all available plate forms.

Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of religious scholars in highlighting and addressing social issues and appreciated positive role of Ulema for a peaceful society

