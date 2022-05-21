UrduPoint.com

Under Trial Prisoner Commits Suicide In Nara Jail

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Under trial prisoner commits suicide in Nara jail

An under trial prisoner committed suicide by hanging himself from the ventilator grills in Nara jail here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :An under trial prisoner committed suicide by hanging himself from the ventilator grills in Nara jail here on Saturday.

The jail sources identified the prisoner as 35 years old Javed Soomro.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem after which it was handed over to his family for burial.

