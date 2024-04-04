Open Menu

Unhygienic Eateries Fined By Sindh Food Authority

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Unhygienic eateries fined by Sindh Food Authority

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) team has taken strict action on poor sanitation conditions at famous eateries in operation before Sehri and imposed fine.

The action was taken under the supervision of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain, in the district East here, said a statement on Thursday.

The team of SFA imposed a fine of Rs 250,000 on Bab-e-Sweets while a fine amounting Rs 125,000 was imposed on the two branches of Red Apple.

The SFA team discarded the expired food items at Red Apple on the spot.

Meanwhile, the SFA team inspected the shops of chicken meat sellers and wasted the expired chicken meat on the spot. Improvement notices were also issued to several shops.

Talking on this occasion, the DG SFA said that no compromise would be made on the principles of hygiene and strict action would be taken against those who do not follow the SOPs of SFA.

Related Topics

Sindh Poor Fine Apple

Recent Stories

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

12 minutes ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

16 minutes ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

3 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

3 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

4 hours ago
 PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

7 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

16 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

16 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan