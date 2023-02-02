UNOPS to join hands with district admin on different schemes in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is going to initiate different development schemes in Tank along with the district administration.

In this regard, a delegation of UNOP visited Tank for framing a strategy to jointly work with the district administration on different schemes including Toilets and sanitation in Govt. Centennial Shaheed Sher Nawaz Model High school, rehabilitation and renovation of KFW Scheme at Umar Adda, DWSS Mehsudabad and DWSS Najibabad.

The team visited the KFW project site at Umar Adda, a German project established in 1994 for supply of clean drinking water to Tank city.

This project has six Tube-wells, three RCC surface water reservoirs with a capacity of one lac gallons each, 18000 Rft long pipeline of 14-inch from the reservoirs to the city.

The scheme was dead since 2010 as its all tube wells had been damaged and consequently the pipeline got damaged throughout the time.

However, the UNOPS has allocated a fund of 0.65 million USD for the restoration of the KFW project. The NESPAK will provide consultancy services to execute the project.