Open Menu

Upgradation Of Hazrat Shah Shams Shrine Underway For Promotion Of Religious Tourism

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Upgradation of Hazrat Shah Shams shrine underway for promotion of religious tourism

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, said that the upgradation of Hazrat Shah Shams shrine was underway with a cost of Rs. 490 million for the promotion of religious tourism in the city of Saints.

He expressed these views during a visit to review the renovation of the shrine here on Wednesday.

He said that the buildings attached to the shrine, Imam Bargah, Langar Khana were being upgraded on modern lines.

Interior work will be done under Walled City Project, he added.

The control room and three new water filtration plants were also part of the upgradation of the shrine.

On this occasion, Director Development Rubina Kausar, Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Multan Water Visit (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Muharram

Recent Stories

Woman spectator says security officials barred her ..

Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..

18 minutes ago
 PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian As ..

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal

45 minutes ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

1 hour ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

2 hours ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

7 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

15 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

15 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

15 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan