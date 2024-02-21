Upgradation Of Hazrat Shah Shams Shrine Underway For Promotion Of Religious Tourism
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, said that the upgradation of Hazrat Shah Shams shrine was underway with a cost of Rs. 490 million for the promotion of religious tourism in the city of Saints.
He expressed these views during a visit to review the renovation of the shrine here on Wednesday.
He said that the buildings attached to the shrine, Imam Bargah, Langar Khana were being upgraded on modern lines.
Interior work will be done under Walled City Project, he added.
The control room and three new water filtration plants were also part of the upgradation of the shrine.
On this occasion, Director Development Rubina Kausar, Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq and other officials were present.
