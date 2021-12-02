US investors want to invest in IT sector: Senator Faisal

(@FahadShabbir)

Senator Faisal Javed on Thursday said that United States investors wanted to invest in the Information Technology sector in the country and the government was trying to remove all hurdles for US investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Senator Faisal Javed on Thursday said that United States investors wanted to invest in the Information Technology sector in the country and the government was trying to remove all hurdles for US investors.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that Pakistan has huge potential for the foreign investors in the different sectors including agriculture, industrial, construction etc.

The government has given the practical shape to the freedom of speech which was not possible in the previous regimes, he added.

Senator Faisal said that over 6.

5 lac acres barren land have been cultivated through the modern technology during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's tenure.

Respoding a query, he said the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was a best tool for free, fair and transparent election to control the rigging in the future.

Trust deficit about to end under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and all the major initiatives had been launched for the new generation.

Faisal said that international community was hailing the role of Pakistan for the evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.