US President announces to increase tariff on India for buying oil from Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) In another significant blow to India, President United State of America (USA) Donald Trump has announced to increase tariff on India for buying oil from Russia.

In a statement on social media handle, the US President said, “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits.

They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by Russian War machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the tariff paid by India to the USA”.