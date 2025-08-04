Lawmakers pay rich tribute to Mian Muhammad Azhar in National Assembly

The National Assembly on Monday paid rich tributes to veteran politician and former Punjab Governor Mian Muhammad Azhar, recalling his lifelong commitment to democratic values, decency in politics, and public service

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar expressed deep sorrow and regrets over the demise of Mian Azhar. He noted the late leader’s strong roots in Lahore’s political landscape and lauded his balanced approach across party lines. “It is a loss not just for his family or party, but for Pakistan’s political culture,” Tarar said, recounting Azhar’s support during his early political years and his deep connection with public life.

Defence Minister and Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif echoed these sentiments, recalling Azhar’s consistent personal warmth despite political disagreements. “He would greet us with respect and affection, even when political tensions ran high,” he said, adding that Azhar embodied the fading tradition of respectful politics in Pakistan.

Speaking on behalf of his party, MQM MNA Dr. Farooq Sattar praised Mian Azhar’s dedication to local government and participatory democracy. “He was among the first to advocate for empowered municipal institutions. His political journey began with grassroots service and remained rooted in people’s issues,” he said, urging the house to preserve Azhar’s legacy through upcoming constitutional reforms.

Sardar Latif Khosa expressed profound grief, saying the vacant seat beside him was a painful reminder of a noble colleague now gone.

“Mian Azhar was the embodiment of political grace and decency. His absence leaves a void not easily filled,” he said.

Shahryar Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called Azhar a towering figure who never detached himself from the people. “He was a man of the people. His death is a loss to this Parliament, this country, and our party,” he said. Afridi urged that Azhar’s passing be a moment of reflection for the entire House to reaffirm respect for political opponents and uphold democratic values.

Khawaja Sheraz Mahmood also offered heartfelt condolences on behalf of his party and recalled his father’s political association with Mian Azhar. “He was a gentleman in the truest sense and a symbol of civility in our politics,” he said.

Multiple MNAs, including Tanvir Hussain Gillani, Syed Hamid Hassan, and Sanaullah Mastikhel, shared personal stories of Azhar’s kindness, political foresight, and decades-long public service. They emphasized that the political class must learn from his life — marked by dignity, dialogue, and humility.

Members from both treasury and opposition benches, including those from PTI, PPP, PML-N, MQM-P, and independents, jointly prayed for Mian Azhar’s elevation in the hereafter and conveyed condolences to his family.

The session also paid homage to other recently deceased figures, including former MNAs Abdul Sattar Bachani and Syed Tanvir Hassan Gillani, as well as martyrs of recent terrorist attacks and natural calamities. Lawmakers offered Fateha for their souls and expressed solidarity with bereaved families.

The House was adjourned until Tuesday, August 5, at 11:00 a.m., following the completion of condolence references./APP-rzr-szm