Aurangzeb Khan Khichi Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris On Youm-e-Istehsal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi expresses solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal

On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, strongly condemned India's unilateral action of August 5, 2019, which abrogated the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), terming it a blatant violation of international law and UN resolutions

In a statement, the minister said that this day marks a grim reminder of the continued oppression, human rights violations, and denial of democratic rights faced by the Kashmiri people under Indian occupation.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to extend political, moral, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people at every forum until they achieve their right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations.

Khichi lauded the resilience and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and urged the international community to take serious notice of the grave human rights violations in the occupied territory.

He further stated that the National Heritage and Culture Division is actively working on initiatives to preserve and promote the rich cultural identity, language, and traditions of the Kashmiri people to ensure their historical legacy and resistance movement are kept alive.

