Sharjeel Lauds Services, Sacrifices Of Sindh Police For Maintaining Public Safety
Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 10:57 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, acknowledging the services, dedication and courage of Sindh Police on Monday, said that the force continued to serve as the front line in maintaining public safety.
Sharjeel Memon, who holds portfolios of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit in the provincial cabinet, speaking in the Sindh Assembly, stated that August 4 marks a significant occasion ‘the Police Martyrs Day’ and we must come together to acknowledge and salute the Sindh Police for achieving historic successes in restoring law and order in Sindh with unmatched zeal.
In our society, issues related to law and order, as well as the protection of life and property, are challenges faced by the public on a daily basis, while ensuring security and maintaining public order are the core responsibilities of our police force, he said.
The police had been mobilized across all fronts, from providing security at religious gatherings to conducting anti-narcotics operations and tackling street crime, Sharjeel said, adding that police officers deserved recognition for standing guard on the streets and protecting citizens, often at great personal risk and we should all salute them for their dedication and courage.
The senior minister said that the government was doing its utmost to support and encourage the police force which are not only the guarantors of public order but has also faced serious challenges, including terrorism, with remarkable courage.
Citing the attack on Karachi Airport, he noted that the then Inspector General of Sindh, Iqbal Mahmood, was present on the scene in plain clothes and actively engaged in confronting the attackers.
Sindh Police had also demonstrated professionalism and bravery during the assaults on the Karachi Stock Exchange and Central Police Office (CPO) and also successfully investigated high-risk cases and major acts of terrorism, which reflected the force’s expertise and training, he observed and added “But we seldom consider the plight of the constable who risks his life day and night for a meager salary. Instead of acknowledging his service, we are quick to find fault.”
