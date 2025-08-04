Sction 144 Enforced In ICT Amid Protest Concerns
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 11:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposes Section 144 in the Federal Capital and warned of strict action against anyone joining unauthorized protests or gatherings.
The warning follows reports of a potential demonstration by a political party in the federal capital.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the authority has issued a public warning in response to possible protests planned by a political party in the coming days.
According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Section 144 is already in force across the city.
Under Section 144, all types of public gatherings, rallies, or sit-ins are prohibited. The deputy commissioner emphasized that any group activity or assembly in violation of this order will be treated as unlawful.
In an official statement, the DC said that law enforcement authorities have been directed to immediately arrest those found participating in or facilitating any such activities.
He added that anyone violating the restrictions imposed under Section 144 would face legal action without delay.
The administration has appealed to the public to avoid becoming part of any unlawful gathering or protest. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with the authorities and follow the regulations in place to maintain order and security in the city.
The district administration reiterated that the imposition of Section 144 is aimed at preventing any disruption to public life and maintaining peace. Officials stated that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure in light of possible disturbances.
According to the DC, the enforcement of Section 144 means that even small-scale gatherings in public places will not be allowed unless officially permitted. The measure also restricts carrying weapons and other items that could pose a threat during public gatherings.
