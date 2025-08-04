Open Menu

Sction 144 Enforced In ICT Amid Protest Concerns

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 11:12 PM

Sction 144 enforced in ICT amid protest concerns

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposes Section 144 in the Federal Capital and warned of strict action against anyone joining unauthorized protests or gatherings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposes Section 144 in the Federal Capital and warned of strict action against anyone joining unauthorized protests or gatherings.

The warning follows reports of a potential demonstration by a political party in the federal capital.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the authority has issued a public warning in response to possible protests planned by a political party in the coming days.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Section 144 is already in force across the city.

Under Section 144, all types of public gatherings, rallies, or sit-ins are prohibited. The deputy commissioner emphasized that any group activity or assembly in violation of this order will be treated as unlawful.

In an official statement, the DC said that law enforcement authorities have been directed to immediately arrest those found participating in or facilitating any such activities.

He added that anyone violating the restrictions imposed under Section 144 would face legal action without delay.

The administration has appealed to the public to avoid becoming part of any unlawful gathering or protest. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with the authorities and follow the regulations in place to maintain order and security in the city.

The district administration reiterated that the imposition of Section 144 is aimed at preventing any disruption to public life and maintaining peace. Officials stated that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure in light of possible disturbances.

According to the DC, the enforcement of Section 144 means that even small-scale gatherings in public places will not be allowed unless officially permitted. The measure also restricts carrying weapons and other items that could pose a threat during public gatherings.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

7 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

7 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

8 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

8 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

9 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

9 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

9 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

9 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

9 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

9 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan