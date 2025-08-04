Monsoon rains predicted in KPK, DC issues alert

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali has announced that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a high alert due to predicted heavy monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 4 to August 7

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali has announced that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a high alert due to predicted heavy monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 4 to August 7.

According to DC office, the district administration is taking all possible steps to mitigate potential risks, but public cooperation is crucial.

Heavy rains may cause flooding in local streams, rain passages, Khushalgarh river, Tanda Dam, and other water bodies and rivers.

Citizens are advised to stay away from open waterways and follow government instructions to protect lives and property.

Tourists and travelers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during bad weather.

In case of an emergency, citizens can contact the DC Kohat Control Room, which is active 24 hours a day.

Relevant institutions have been directed to be ready to deal with any possible emergency.

The district administration is working to ensure public safety and minimize potential damage.

The PDMA has emphasized the importance of public awareness and cooperation during this period.

