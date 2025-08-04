Monsoon Rains Predicted In KPK, DC Issues Alert
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 10:57 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali has announced that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a high alert due to predicted heavy monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 4 to August 7
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali has announced that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a high alert due to predicted heavy monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 4 to August 7.
According to DC office, the district administration is taking all possible steps to mitigate potential risks, but public cooperation is crucial.
Heavy rains may cause flooding in local streams, rain passages, Khushalgarh river, Tanda Dam, and other water bodies and rivers.
Citizens are advised to stay away from open waterways and follow government instructions to protect lives and property.
Tourists and travelers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during bad weather.
In case of an emergency, citizens can contact the DC Kohat Control Room, which is active 24 hours a day.
Relevant institutions have been directed to be ready to deal with any possible emergency.
The district administration is working to ensure public safety and minimize potential damage.
The PDMA has emphasized the importance of public awareness and cooperation during this period.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..5 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan6 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui6 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history6 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law7 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister7 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister7 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy7 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk8 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July8 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch8 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..8 hours ago