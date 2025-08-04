Open Menu

Monsoon Rains Predicted In KPK, DC Issues Alert

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 10:57 PM

Monsoon rains predicted in KPK, DC issues alert

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali has announced that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a high alert due to predicted heavy monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 4 to August 7

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali has announced that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a high alert due to predicted heavy monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 4 to August 7.

According to DC office, the district administration is taking all possible steps to mitigate potential risks, but public cooperation is crucial.

Heavy rains may cause flooding in local streams, rain passages, Khushalgarh river, Tanda Dam, and other water bodies and rivers.

Citizens are advised to stay away from open waterways and follow government instructions to protect lives and property.

Tourists and travelers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during bad weather.

In case of an emergency, citizens can contact the DC Kohat Control Room, which is active 24 hours a day.

Relevant institutions have been directed to be ready to deal with any possible emergency.

The district administration is working to ensure public safety and minimize potential damage.

The PDMA has emphasized the importance of public awareness and cooperation during this period.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

5 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

6 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

7 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

7 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

7 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

7 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

8 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

8 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

8 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

8 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan