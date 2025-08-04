Open Menu

Two Killed, Four Injured In Karachi Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 11:12 PM

Two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Pahalwan Goth The area of Karachi, TV channels quoting police sources reported on Monday

According to initial reports, two groups, after exchanging hot words, opened fire on each other near the Pahalwan Goth

area of Karachi.

As a result of firing, two persons died on the spot. The four other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The police team also reached the spot and started an investigation.

