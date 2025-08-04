CM Bugti Attends Polo Event In Quetta To Celebrate Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq
Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 10:57 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti attended a colorfulanized in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day event at the Polo Ground in Quetta on Monday, organd the ongoing national theme of the "Marka-e-Haq."
The event featured exciting equestrian contests, including a polo match between teams of Balochistan Constabulary and Pakistan Army.
The ceremony drew a large crowd, including prominent political figures such as Senator Manzoor Khan Kakar, Provincial Ministers Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Raheela Hameed Durrani, Parliamentary Secretary Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai, and Members of the Provincial Assembly Zarak Khan Mandokhail and Ali Madad Jattak.
Chief Minister Bugti awarded prizes to both the winning and runner-up polo teams and also recognized outstanding performers in other horse-riding competitions.
He extended his special congratulations to the event organizers for successfully hosting such a well-executed celebration.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that promoting positive, healthy activities among the youth is a top priority for the government. “Sports instill tolerance, discipline, and a sense of teamwork,” he added. “We are committed to developing modern sports facilities in every district so that our young people are steered away from negative influences.”
Bugti emphasized that the Government of Balochistan is taking concrete steps to promote sports across the province. He noted that such events not only highlight the talents of the youth but also serve to foster unity, national spirit, and patriotism particularly in connection with the country’s Independence Day celebrations.
