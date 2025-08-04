Open Menu

CM Bugti Attends Polo Event In Quetta To Celebrate Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 10:57 PM

CM Bugti attends Polo event in Quetta to celebrate Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti attended a colorfulanized in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day event at the Polo Ground in Quetta on Monday, organd the ongoing national theme of the "Marka-e-Haq"

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti attended a colorfulanized in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day event at the Polo Ground in Quetta on Monday, organd the ongoing national theme of the "Marka-e-Haq."

The event featured exciting equestrian contests, including a polo match between teams of Balochistan Constabulary and Pakistan Army.

The ceremony drew a large crowd, including prominent political figures such as Senator Manzoor Khan Kakar, Provincial Ministers Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Raheela Hameed Durrani, Parliamentary Secretary Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai, and Members of the Provincial Assembly Zarak Khan Mandokhail and Ali Madad Jattak.

Chief Minister Bugti awarded prizes to both the winning and runner-up polo teams and also recognized outstanding performers in other horse-riding competitions.

He extended his special congratulations to the event organizers for successfully hosting such a well-executed celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that promoting positive, healthy activities among the youth is a top priority for the government. “Sports instill tolerance, discipline, and a sense of teamwork,” he added. “We are committed to developing modern sports facilities in every district so that our young people are steered away from negative influences.”

Bugti emphasized that the Government of Balochistan is taking concrete steps to promote sports across the province. He noted that such events not only highlight the talents of the youth but also serve to foster unity, national spirit, and patriotism particularly in connection with the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

7 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

8 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

9 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

9 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

9 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

9 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

10 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

10 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

10 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

10 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan