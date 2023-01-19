UrduPoint.com

US Wants To See Pakistan Economically In Sustainable Position

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2023 | 11:50 AM

US wants to see Pakistan economically in sustainable position

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price says said Pakistan economic situation is a "topic of conversation" within the US administration these days.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2023) US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday said that they wanted to see Pakistan in an “economically sustainable position” .

The Spokesperson said that Pakistan economic situation is a "topic of conversation" within the US administration these days.

He expressed these words while holding a press briefing on Wednesday.

The US administration's response came at the moment when coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan is facing difficult situation. The IMF has put tough conditions but there’s no way out other than accepting and implementing it's demanded reforms.

Responding to a question about suggestions Washington has for Islamabad to deal with the financial challenges and the discussions going on between the two governments, Ned Price said these conversations with “our Pakistani partners often do entail technical issues. Often times these are addressed between the Department of the Treasury and our Pakistani partners,".

He stated that “Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability is a topic of conversation between the Department of State and our counterparts, the White House, the Treasury Department, among others.”

When asked whether the US is planning to give some debt relief as Pakistan’s forex reserve plunged to a historic low of $4.3 billion — enough for three weeks of imports to which he said, "This is a challenge that we are attuned to. Pakistan has been working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and with international financial institutions. We want to see Pakistan in an economically sustainable position. Those conversations, as I understand it, are ongoing.”

It may be mentioned here that the US government and other friendly nations have advised Pakistan to implement reforms as sought by the international institutions to achieve economic growth and have tied monetary assistance with the revival of the IMF programme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad IMF Washington White House Price May Government Billion

Recent Stories

Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Ze ..

Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Zealand

7 minutes ago
 President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on ..

President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on security forces in Panjgur

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE signs international cooperation agreements du ..

UAE signs international cooperation agreements during WEF

11 hours ago
 Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investme ..

Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investment Forum revealed

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.