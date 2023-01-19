US wants to see Pakistan economically in sustainable position

(@Abdulla99267510)

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2023) US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday said that they wanted to see Pakistan in an "economically sustainable position" .

The Spokesperson said that Pakistan economic situation is a "topic of conversation" within the US administration these days.

He expressed these words while holding a press briefing on Wednesday.

The US administration's response came at the moment when coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif in Pakistan is facing difficult situation. The IMF has put tough conditions but there’s no way out other than accepting and implementing it's demanded reforms.

Responding to a question about suggestions Washington has for Islamabad to deal with the financial challenges and the discussions going on between the two governments, Ned Price said these conversations with “our Pakistani partners often do entail technical issues. Often times these are addressed between the Department of the Treasury and our Pakistani partners,".

He stated that “Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability is a topic of conversation between the Department of State and our counterparts, the White House, the Treasury Department, among others.”

When asked whether the US is planning to give some debt relief as Pakistan’s forex reserve plunged to a historic low of $4.3 billion — enough for three weeks of imports to which he said, "This is a challenge that we are attuned to. Pakistan has been working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and with international financial institutions. We want to see Pakistan in an economically sustainable position. Those conversations, as I understand it, are ongoing.”

It may be mentioned here that the US government and other friendly nations have advised Pakistan to implement reforms as sought by the international institutions to achieve economic growth and have tied monetary assistance with the revival of the IMF programme.