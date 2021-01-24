UrduPoint.com
Vehari Police Arrested 300 POs, 261 Drug-traffickers In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Vehari police arrested 300 POs, 261 drug-traffickers in 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Vehari district police arrested 300 alleged criminals and proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in incidents including murder, dacoity and robbery in the year 2020.

According to a Punjab Police spokesman, those arrested included 49 criminals of category A and 251of category B. The police traced 86 cases of crime against property crime and recovered property worth Rs 13 million. While arresting 40 members of 14 gangs, the police ensured financial recovery of over Rs 7.204 million during the same period.

During operations against criminals, 167 suspects were arrested and heavy weapons were recovered from them, including four Kalashnikovs, 48 guns, 35 rifles, 141 pistols, 10 revolvers and hundreds of bullets.

Likewise, taking action against drug-peddlers, around 2,959 grams of opium, 555 grams of heroin, 42-kilo chars, 5,644 liters of liquor were recovered and 20 distilleries were destroyed.

Moreover, 111 cases were registered in connection with implementation of National Action Plan, out of which 26 cases were registered under the Loudspeaker Act, six cases under security ordinance, 79 cases under the Tenancy Act. In different police stations of Vehari, 79 cases of over-speeding, 19 cases of electricity theft, 91 cases of fireworks, two cases of illegal gas refilling, six cases against bogus number-plates, seven cases under the environmental protection laws, 54 cases of selling of open petrol, five cases against installation of substandard gas cylinders in vehicles and 21 cases against gambling were registered in different police stations of Vehari district.

