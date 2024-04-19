Open Menu

WASA Putted On High Alert To Cope With Flooding: MD

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was put on high alert to cope with urban flooding following heavy rain on Friday, said Managing Director (MD) WASA, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf

He informed that a rain emergency was also declared directing the residents settled along Nullah Lai and in low-lying areas to remain on high alert and move to safer places.

He said that twin cities, 30 mm rain was recroded at Saidpur, 34 mm at Golra, 18 mm at Bokra, 18 mm at PMD, 36 mm at Shamsabad and 22 mm at Chaklala and all arrangements were finalized by the agency to deal with flash flood.

WASA spokesman informed that water level sensor data showed 5 feet at Gawalmandi and 4 feet at Kattarian.

WASA personnel were deployed in different city areas along with heavy machinery, the MD said adding, WASA staff was present particularly at low-lying areas including Raja Bazar, Bohar Bazar, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road, Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town and other areas. Water level in Nallah Lai was being monitored regularly, he said.

