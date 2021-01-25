UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Supply Remain Suspended For Third Consecutive Day In Qasimabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

water supply remain suspended for third consecutive day in Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :A severe water shortage has erupted in Qasimabad taluka of Hyderabad as the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) suspended the water supply while trying to plug ruptures in its main supply pipelines at 2 separate locations.

The water supply remained suspended for third consecutive day here Monday while the supply pressure was lowered to around half of the routine supply a week ago but the consumers were neither informed about the issue nor advised to stock water.

An official of WASA told the APP that the first rupture occurred at a pipeline which passes under 15 Emergency Police Check Post adjacent to Ali Palace banquet a week ago.

The official told that the taluka's water supply was reduced because water was accumulating in the locality around the police check post.

"We initially tried to manually plug the leakage but 2 days ago we employed excavator to dig the ground," he told, adding that the water supply was stopped due to that emergency repair work.

One of the leakages in an 18-inch diameter pipeline under Hyderabad Bypass near Naqash Villas was plugged by Saturday afternoon.

However, the second rupture kept eluding the officials by the evening.

"We are trying to fix the problem without having to demolish the check post. But if the leakage existed under the check post we will have to demolish it," he said.

The check post is built on a wide green belt separating the 2 sides of the wide Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto road.

The WASA officials claim that the check post was built on an encroached piece of land.

The WASA's official said although one of the leakages had been fixed, the water supply would be restored once the leakage under the check post was plugged.

"We hope that the water supply would begin to be restored by (Saturday) night," the official said, adding that the check post's demolition, however, might take further time.

Related Topics

Shortage Police Water Road Hyderabad Qasimabad Post

Recent Stories

UNICEF appoints Majid Al-Usaimi as First National ..

9 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 492 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago

DGCX launches Daily Gold Futures Contract

24 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

39 minutes ago

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

59 minutes ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.