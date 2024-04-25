Open Menu

Wave Of Inflation Not Be Reduced In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024

Wave of inflation not be reduced in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The waves of inflation could not be reduced and rates of garlic, ginger, tomato and onion hit all times high while the vendors and shopkeepers did not follow the rates of various vegetables and fruits issued by district administration here on Thursday.

The rates of onion increased to 260, tomato 150, garlic 820 and ginger 720 per kg along with potato Rs 150, kachalu 260, green pepper 120, capsicum 80, brinjal 130, cauliflower 80, okra 240 rupees per kg.

As far the rates of fruits are concerned including Apple 450, Pomegranate 490, Malta 350, Stoberry 260, Amardo 240 while banana 210 rupees per dozen sold.

An increase of 25 rupees in the price of live chicken per kg, the price has come to 460. The price of eggs per dozen in the market remains Rs 280.

Related Topics

Price Malta Apple Market All

