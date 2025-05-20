Open Menu

WB Team Visits Rescue 1122 District HQs In Badin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:25 PM

WB team visits Rescue 1122 district HQs in Badin

The Task Leader of the World Bank team Bilal Khalid on Tuesday visited Rescue 1122 district headquarters Badin along with other officials

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Task Leader of the World Bank team Bilal Khalid on Tuesday visited Rescue 1122 district headquarters Badin along with other officials.

He said that since the rescue building was complete in all respects, it needs to be handed over to emergency service 1122 without any delay for the service of the local population.

According to the press release, the Rescue 1122 district headquarter is built to effectively manage affected communities during emergency situations relating to health, fire and road accidents in the jurisdiction of the district. The building is constructed over a 36000 sq ft plot and has a covered area of 14430 sq ft including offices and residential rooms.

The team also visited the water supply scheme situated at village Kario Ghanwar and was briefed by project officials that water storage from this scheme was discontinued due to heavy rains as water ponds were damaged badly and people forced to use contaminated water from other sources.

Water storage ponds with 1.5 million gallons capacity have now been rehabilitated to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the local community of 2000 households with a population of 14000 people.

The road rehabilitated at village Peeru Lashari to Machari village measuring 11 KMs with the beneficiary population of 25000 was also visited by the officials. During the briefing, it was informed that the level of road was raised by 1 meter keeping in view the possible future flood level, and the shoulders of 2 meters have been provided on each side of the road for better traffic management.

The project director Muhammad Aslam Leghari, Waheed Mangi and other senior officials accompanied the World Bank team.

