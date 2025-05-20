WB Team Visits Rescue 1122 District HQs In Badin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:25 PM
The Task Leader of the World Bank team Bilal Khalid on Tuesday visited Rescue 1122 district headquarters Badin along with other officials
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Task Leader of the World Bank team Bilal Khalid on Tuesday visited Rescue 1122 district headquarters Badin along with other officials.
He said that since the rescue building was complete in all respects, it needs to be handed over to emergency service 1122 without any delay for the service of the local population.
According to the press release, the Rescue 1122 district headquarter is built to effectively manage affected communities during emergency situations relating to health, fire and road accidents in the jurisdiction of the district. The building is constructed over a 36000 sq ft plot and has a covered area of 14430 sq ft including offices and residential rooms.
The team also visited the water supply scheme situated at village Kario Ghanwar and was briefed by project officials that water storage from this scheme was discontinued due to heavy rains as water ponds were damaged badly and people forced to use contaminated water from other sources.
Water storage ponds with 1.5 million gallons capacity have now been rehabilitated to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the local community of 2000 households with a population of 14000 people.
The road rehabilitated at village Peeru Lashari to Machari village measuring 11 KMs with the beneficiary population of 25000 was also visited by the officials. During the briefing, it was informed that the level of road was raised by 1 meter keeping in view the possible future flood level, and the shoulders of 2 meters have been provided on each side of the road for better traffic management.
The project director Muhammad Aslam Leghari, Waheed Mangi and other senior officials accompanied the World Bank team.
Recent Stories
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal
Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in ..
Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad ..
Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges hel ..
Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum
Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents
Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust ..
CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to rank of Field Marshal
Two-year-old boy drowns in canal
PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser Ahmad
WB team visits Rescue 1122 district HQs in Badin
Landowner Sher Kot achieves success large-scale tomato cultivation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal14 minutes ago
-
Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in Azad Kashmir14 minutes ago
-
Judge's transfer delays verdict in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed14 minutes ago
-
Strategic meeting of Vice Chancellors to address higher education challenges held14 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for National Heritage Aurangzeb Khichi visits National Museum14 minutes ago
-
Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents16 minutes ago
-
Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust in his leadership: R ..16 minutes ago
-
CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to rank of Field Marshal16 minutes ago
-
Two-year-old boy drowns in canal16 minutes ago
-
PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser Ahmad16 minutes ago
-
WB team visits Rescue 1122 district HQs in Badin6 minutes ago
-
Landowner Sher Kot achieves success large-scale tomato cultivation8 minutes ago